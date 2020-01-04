Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana BJP MP Says He Would Shave off Owaisi's Beard, Hang Him Upside Down for 'Tear BJP' Barb

In a veiled attack on the ruling TRS, which maintains friendly ties with the MIM and has opposed CAA, the MP said he would stick Owaisi's beard to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
BJP MP from Telangana's Nizamabad D Arvind. (Twitter/@ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind has hit out at the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his alleged 'tear' the BJP remark, saying he would shave off the latter's "beard" and "hang him upside down".

In a veiled attack on the ruling TRS, which maintains friendly ties with the MIM and has opposed CAA, the Nizamabad MP said he would stick Owaisi's beard to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A week after Owaisi addressed a meeting in Nizamabad against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Arvind took exception to the former's remarks that he would 'tear' the BJP.

He told the MIM's leader that his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi was stabbed and "torn by your person... in your area" nine years ago in the Old City area of Hyderabad and asked "you talk about (tearing) BJP?"

The BJP MP then went on to say that he would hang Owaisi upside down in the same ground where he made the remarks against the BJP and shave his beard.

"In the same ground, I will get a crane, hang upside down and shave off your beard. I will not throw that beard away. I will give promotion to that beard and stick that to the Chief Minister People will come to know that he (Rao) is a Mullah, Arvind said.

Owaisi should concentrate on development of Hyderabad being its MP, he said, adding several areas in the old city were 'stinking'.

Arvind, who defeated Chandrasekhar Raos daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections, alleged the chief minister has become a Mullah.

His (Raos) son is an atheist will they have any concern for dharma. They are talking about secularism? he asked.

Claiming that CAA was against the Constitution, Owaisi, in his Nizamabad speech, had recalled he had torn a copy of the bill in Parliament.

BJP members asked how could he tear the bill. I said my work is to tear black law and tear you also, he had said.

