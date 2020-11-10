Telangana By-election Results LIVE Updates: BJP Takes Lead With 1,200+ Votes, Ram Madhav Says Dubbaka Could be 'Surprise Victory' for Party

Telangana By-elections Results LIVE Updates: The counting for the assembly bypoll held in Dubbaka in Telangana has begun at the Indore Engineering College in Siddipet, and BJP is leading after the first round of counting. While the counting for postal ballots started at 8am, EVM-counting started at 8:30. The seat has become the centre of a high-stakes battle for the last three months, bustling with activity for a prestigious triangular contest in the otherwise ordinary constituency. Officials have made arrangements for the counting of votes with Covid-19 precautionary measures. The counting began in two halls 14 tables were set up for the counting, which will be done in 23 rounds. Dubbaka has become electorally significant, not because of itself, but because of what surrounds it. It shares its borders with Gajwel, represented by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. To its north is Sircilla- the constituency of CM's son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and to its east is Siddipet, the stronghold of CM's nephew Harish Rao. The campaign for the bypoll, necessitated by the untimely death of MLA Ramalinga Reddy, was high-pitched as the BJP went all guns blazing after the TRS to establish itself as the main rival, and the TRS returned fire. Not to be left behind, the Congress, too, put up a united front, keen not to lose its position as the key opposition party in the state. By the time, the campaign drew to a close on Sunday, it had reached a fever pitch, suggestive of the importance attached to the constituency by all three contenders.

An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP n TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 10, 2020

Here are the LIVE Updates, and Issues in the Fray for the Seat:

• For the ruling TRS, retaining Dubbaka is a matter of prestige as it looks to quash an anti-incumbency wave before it reaches the more high-profile seats in the neighbourhood, and it gave the charge to master strategist and state finance minister Harish Rao to lead the campaign for candidate Solipeta Sujata, wife of the late MLA.

• The location of the constituency, near that of the constituencies of the CM and his son, has become a major poll plank for both the BJP and Congress, who have accused the Kalvakuntla family of developing their individual constituencies while leaving Dubbaka to its fate. “Dubbaka is underdeveloped, there are no proper roads or infrastructure. The constituency received only Rs 10 crore as a special development fund while Sircilla and Gajwel received Rs 184 crore and Rs 434 crore respectively. Their apathy is crystal clear," BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had previously said.

• "Without a doubt, Dubbaka will prosper only under the TRS," declared Harish Rao as he held rally after rally in Dubbaka over the last months, reaching out to almost every voter of the assembly constituency. The party has been banking on its populist welfare schemes likes Rythu Bandhu, free electricity, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Shadi Mubarak among others to get a landslide victory. For Harish Rao, too, the bypoll is important on a personal front. For starters, Raghunandan is an arch-enemy. Moreover, he has been tasked by KCR to fetch over 1 lakh votes for the party and a grand win in Dubbaka which will only cement his claim as one of the top contenders to succeed KCR.

• While the TRS refuses to acknowledge both BJP and Congress as its political opponents in the state, political analyst Professor Nageshwar believes the actual dangal for Dubbaka is between the TRS and BJP. "The BJP has succeeded in creating a perception that it's the main rival for the ruling party in Dubbaka. Likewise, the TRS is deliberately targeting BJP as if Congress is not in the picture at all. This is precisely where the interest of TRS and BJP do not conflict but converge," he says.

• For Congress, winning the Dubbaka bypoll is crucial to re-establish itself as a strong opposition in the state, a position that is being increasingly threatened by the BJP. With just one MLA in the state (Raja Singh, Goshamahal) the saffron party has been trying very hard to conjure support and pave the building block for the 2023 assembly polls. Following its dismal performance in 2018 assembly elections where its tally dropped to 19 from 21 seats, Congress has been virtually losing its grip in the state. The situation aggravated after 12 of its MLAs jumped ship to join the TRS. But for Dubbaka, Congress has undergone a makeover of sorts to put up a united fight for its candidate- Srinivas Reddy - who defected from the TRS after he was denied a ticket. Reddy's biggest strength is the legacy of his late father, former minister and four-time Dubbaka MLA Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, who is credited with developing educational institutions in the backward constituency.