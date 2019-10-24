Telangana Bypoll: Transport Strike Notwithstanding, KCR’s TRS Wins Huzurnagar Assembly Seat by Record Margin

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) has won the Huzurnagar by-election with its candidate Shanampuri Saidi Reddy bagging the seat with a record margin of 43,624 votes.

State Congress president and party MP Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy tasted defeat with 74,638 votes in her kitty. Saidi Reddy secured 1,08,004 votes and maintained a clear lead since counting started on Thursday.

As many as 28 candidates were in fray from the seat. Independent candidate Sapavath Suman came third with 2,693 votes. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Kota Rama Rao managed to get 2,621 votes, Chava Kiranmai of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 1,827 votes and both of them lost their deposits.

Though many had assumed the weeks-long transport strike in the state may have an impact on the poll results, the ruling TRS camp, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, came up with an impressive show.

The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, was necessitated due to the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha. In the last Assembly election, he had won the seat against Saidy Reddy by a majority of 7,466.

