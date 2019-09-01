Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Telangana Chief Minister KCR Meets Outgoing Governor Narasimhan Amid Buzz That He Will Get Key Role at Centre

The meeting held at Raj Bhavan here assumes significance as reports suggest that Narasimhan is likely to be shifted to Centre with a top post.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:September 1, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
K Chandrasekhar Rao
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called on outgoing governor ESL Narasimhan as President appointed Tamilisai Soundararajan as new governor for the state.

The meeting held at Raj Bhavan here assumes significance as reports suggest that Narasimhan is likely to be shifted to Centre with a top post.

Even though the details of the meeting is not known, KCR is said to have spoken his mind on whether the new Governor will oppose his proposal to demolish old secretariat building and Errum Manzil to build a new one.

Former union minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya was also appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Dattatreya stripped of union minister post after Modi government came into power for the second time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram