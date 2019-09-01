Telangana Chief Minister KCR Meets Outgoing Governor Narasimhan Amid Buzz That He Will Get Key Role at Centre
The meeting held at Raj Bhavan here assumes significance as reports suggest that Narasimhan is likely to be shifted to Centre with a top post.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called on outgoing governor ESL Narasimhan as President appointed Tamilisai Soundararajan as new governor for the state.
Even though the details of the meeting is not known, KCR is said to have spoken his mind on whether the new Governor will oppose his proposal to demolish old secretariat building and Errum Manzil to build a new one.
Former union minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya was also appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Dattatreya stripped of union minister post after Modi government came into power for the second time.
