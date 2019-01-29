Telangana Chief Minister May Soon Expand His Team on an ‘Auspicious’ Day

Over a month after having formed the government, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is finally working on his expanding his cabinet.He is said to be preparing the list on the basis of seniority, district and community. The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet ministers will be held in the first week of February.A firm believer in the gods and astrology, KCR is awaiting an auspicious day. According to the Telugu calendar, February 5 will usher in the ‘Magha masam’ and the next five days is said to be very auspicious.Sources said the cabinet expansion may take place on February 10, ‘Vasanta Panchami’, a day when Goddess Saraswathi is worshipped across the country by Hindus.During a recent meeting with governor ESL Narasimhan on Republic day, the chief minister had a detailed discussion on cabinet expansion and other administrative matters.On December 13, KCR was sworn in as the chief minister along with his colleague Mahmood Ali. Since then, the other aspirants have been eagerly waiting for the cabinet expansion.“This time, we want to merge all the related departments in one portfolio. Our officers are working on it,” KCR told reporters in December.The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, who is seeking to play a key role in national politics, is planning to field candidates from 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats (remaining one for AIMIM). He may ask some of the MLAs to contest the Lok Sabha elections, said sources.Hence, he is unlikely to go for a full-fledged cabinet as of now and may appoint seven-eight ministers. Some of the senior ministers may be sent to the legislative council.The opposition has already criticised the TRS chief for working like a ‘dictator’ in a minister-less government which is against the spirit of the Constitution.There are also mixed views among party leaders about the delay in the ministry expansion.A leader, close to the chief minister, said, “What is the hurry. The government is functioning smoothly. The chief minister will take the right decision at the right time.”However, a minister aspirant and two-time MLA told News18, “We are waiting for a long time. The CM has to take an early decision as only then we will get a clarity on the future course of action.”According to sources, TRS working president KT Rama Rao may not get a chance in the cabinet this time. KCR’s nephew and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao too may contest as a Lok Sabha candidate.At present, the chief minister is looking after all the departments, with special focus on irrigation and finance, and holding regular review meetings.He has already paid a visit to his dream irrigation project at Kaleshwaram and has asked contractors to expedite the project.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.