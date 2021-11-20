Telangana CM Announces Rs 3 Lakh Compensation for Kin of Those Who Died in Farmers' Agitation

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 3 lakh to the kin of deceased farmers in year-long agitation and demanded the Centre to give Rs 25 lakh.

He said about 750 farmers died in the farmers’ movement and it was an inspiration to all. Speaking to the media in TRS Party headquarters Telangana Bhavan, the chief minister said, “Withdrawing three agriculture acts is the great victory of the farmers. I demand to withdraw the cases booked against farmers during the agitation."

“Just apologising to the farmers is not enough. Give Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to deceased farmers. The Telangana government is paying tribute to the farmers who were martyred in the movement and will pay Rs 3 lakh. The leader of the farmers’ association was asked to give details of the martyred farmers. I personally and our ministers will personally meet the kin," KCR added.

Talking about the paddy procurement issue, the CM said he and officials along with the chief secretary are travelling to Delhi to meet the prime minister and officials of the Food Corporation of India to get clarity on the paddy procurement.

“We received some reports that the central government will not purchase boiled rice. Do we need clarity on how much raw rice will be procured? We need to make arrangements accordingly," the chief minister said.

He demanded to bring the Minimum Support Price Act and to introduce it in the coming parliament session. He alleged that the Centre is pressuring the states to bring in the Electricity Act and set up meters for agricultural utilisation.

“Farmers are worried about this. We are ready to give free power to the agriculture sector in our state. If needed you can enforce your decision in the BJP-ruled states," the chief minister said.

He also asked the Centre to settle the water share between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The CM also asked the Centre to take up backward classes census and scheduled caste classification.

