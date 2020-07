Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on theo ccasion of this years Independence Day. He asked the department to prepare a list for the purpose, an official release said.

Rao, who held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other officials, examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners, it added.