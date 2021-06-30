Telangana CM Duping SCs With Special Package, Diverting Funds: BJP's Etela Rajender

Stepping up attack against the Telangana government, former BJP leader and former state health minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday slammed the TRS government for duping the SC community by allegedly diverting the funds via a special package.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to cheat the SCs with a special package worth Rs 1,000 crore, he told media persons in Karim Nagar.

Accusing the government of failing the poverty-stricken SC community with its lopsided policies, he said the ruling KCR government diverted the community’s funds for other programmes.

Rajender lashed out at the state government, stating that no land was allocated to people from the SC and other socially and economically backward communities while KCR and his family members got contracts for housing and other projects.

“Even the project for double bedroom houses for the poor were completed in Sidhipet, Gajwel and Siricilla, segments represented by KCR family members," he alleged. “The government failed to keep its promises of providing two-bedroom houses to the poor and three acres of land to Dalits and other deserved categories," he charged.

He also accused the TRS chief of belittling ministers while awarding MLAs and the party loyalists contracts and development work projects.

The BJP leader said that the voters in his segment will not bow to TRS money tactics, muscle power and police harassment.

