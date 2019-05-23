Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Congratulates Modi, Jagan for Poll Victories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.He telephoned Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to wish him, the release said.Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)