English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Congratulates Modi, Jagan for Poll Victories
Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.
Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
He telephoned Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to wish him, the release said.
Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.
The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.
YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.
Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
He telephoned Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to wish him, the release said.
Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.
The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.
YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results