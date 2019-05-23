Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Congratulates Modi, Jagan for Poll Victories

Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Congratulates Modi, Jagan for Poll Victories
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

He telephoned Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to wish him, the release said.

Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.

The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
