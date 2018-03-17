English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to Meet Mamata Banerjee on March 19 Amid Talk of Third Front
File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is rallying support for establishment of a non-BJP and non-Congress alternative, will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata on March 19.
"In the backdrop of Telangana Chief Minister calling for a qualitative change in politics, he will meet and hold discussions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 19," sources in the Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) told PTI tonight.
The chief minister would meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata at around 4 pm, they said.
On March 4, Mamata Banerjee spoke to Rao over phone and conveyed her complete support on his statement that he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about "qualitative changes" in governance.
"Ham aap se ek mat hain. Aap ke saath rahenge" (I am in agreement with you.I will work with you)," Banerjee had told Rao.
Alleging that successive governments ruled by both the Congress and BJP at the Centre have miserably failed to ensure development of the country, Rao had earlier said he will talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country's growth.
The CMO had also earlier said KCR is chalking out a programme to hold series of meetings at the all India level with various organisations, associations and individuals shortly.
