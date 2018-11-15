Telangana CM KCR Does Not Own a Vehicle, Nor Does Anyone Else in His Family

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who filed his nomination from Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday, has declared his total assets worth over Rs 20.60 crore, but stated that neither he nor any other member of the family own a private vehicle.As per affidavit, KCR has Rs. 2, 40,000 cash and his total movable assets are valued at over Rs 10.40 crore, while he has immovable assets of about Rs 12.20 crore which includes 54-acre agriculture land valued at Rs 6.50 crore.KCR has pegged his individual income in the financial year 2017-18 at Rs. 1.1 crore. Apart from that, he has also declared that he owns 75 grams of jewellery worth Rs 2.40 lakh and has Rs 2.40 lakh cash in hand while Shobha, hi wife, has 2,200 grams of gold jewellery, diamonds and valuables gems/stone worth Rs 93,66,184 and Rs. 93,595 cash in hand.As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, KCR has liabilities to the tune of Rs. 8,88 crore in the form of unsecured loans , which includes dues to his son son and caretaker state IT Minister KT Rama Rao of Rs 82.82 lakh and daughter in-law K Shaimala of Rs.24.65 lakh, respectively.The affidavit also provides details 64 pending cases against him, which were registered during the Telangana agitation.KCR has fixed bank deposits and other deposits of Rs.5.6 crore. Also KCR has shares worth Rs.55 Lakhs with Telangana Braodcasting pvt ltd and shares worth Rs.4.1 crore with Telangana publications pvt ltd..As per affidavit filed by KCR in 2014, his total assets were at the value of Rs.15 Crore, while his total liabilities were recorded to be Rs.7.87 Crore​