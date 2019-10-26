Telangana CM KCR Showers Sops on Huzurnagar after Bypoll Victory

Hyderabad: After winning the Huzurnagar bypoll with a thumping majority, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday visited the constituency and thanked its people.

“It is a tremendous victory. It gives us more strength to serve the people. We will work as per their expectations,” he said.

Rao addressed a public meeting where he announced several schemes for the development of the constituency – these include sanctioning Rs 20 lakh to each gram panchayat and Rs 30 lakh to the mandal headquarters.

Rao announced that Huzurnagar will be turned into a revenue division, sanctioning Rs 25 crore for municipality development as well as Rs 15 crore for roads, drains and other activities from the Chief Minister’s Fund.

Rao also promised the people about the setting up of an ESI hospital, a polytechnic college, among other educational institutes.

Rao said the government will soon solve the irrigation issues related to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam by consulting basin farmers. His government has set a target of irrigating 1.20 crore acres of land in the state by the speedy completion of Kaleswaram, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Sitarama irrigation projects.

