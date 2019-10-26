Telangana CM KCR Showers Sops on Huzurnagar after Bypoll Victory
K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting where he announced several schemes for the development of the constituency – these include sanctioning Rs 20 lakh to each gram panchayat and Rs 30 lakh to the mandal headquarters.
File photo of TRS president and Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Hyderabad: After winning the Huzurnagar bypoll with a thumping majority, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday visited the constituency and thanked its people.
“It is a tremendous victory. It gives us more strength to serve the people. We will work as per their expectations,” he said.
Rao addressed a public meeting where he announced several schemes for the development of the constituency – these include sanctioning Rs 20 lakh to each gram panchayat and Rs 30 lakh to the mandal headquarters.
Rao announced that Huzurnagar will be turned into a revenue division, sanctioning Rs 25 crore for municipality development as well as Rs 15 crore for roads, drains and other activities from the Chief Minister’s Fund.
Rao also promised the people about the setting up of an ESI hospital, a polytechnic college, among other educational institutes.
Rao said the government will soon solve the irrigation issues related to the Nagarjuna Sagar dam by consulting basin farmers. His government has set a target of irrigating 1.20 crore acres of land in the state by the speedy completion of Kaleswaram, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Sitarama irrigation projects.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Housefull 4 Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film Earns Rs 19.08 Crore
- MP Man Buys Honda Activa and Pays Rs 83,000 in Coins, Dealership Takes Over 3 Hours to Count
- Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices