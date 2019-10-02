Telangana CM KCR to Meet PM Modi on Friday; Likely to Discuss National Status to Kaleshwaram Project
The Telangana chief minister is expected to apprise the prime minister on the developmental works, and flagship programmes in the state.
File photo of TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national capital Delhi on October 4. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with KCR after resuming the power in the second term.
The Telangana chief minister is expected to urge the prime minister to accord national status to Kaleshwaram lift project and seek funds for state development, according to sources. KCR will meet other ministers and seek funds for development of the state.
He will leave for the national capital on Thursday and meet the Prime Minister the next day, officials said on Tuesday.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, who had mooted the idea of Federal Front as an alternative to both BJP and Congress before the Lok Sabha elections this year, had skipped couple of meetings of Chief Ministers called by the Centre, including the one on the Maoist problem.
KCR, who had cordial relations with Modi during his first term, had targeted him during Lok Sabha polls in March and also earlier during the campaign for Assembly elections in December last year.
