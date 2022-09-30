Telangana CM KCR Visits Yadadri Temple: Presents Over One Kg Gold To Shrine Authorities

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), along with his wife and other family members visited the Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state on Friday. The temple priests welcomed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and his family with Purnakumbha amid Vedic chanting, where they participated in a special puja of Lord Laksmi Narasimha Swamy.

On behalf of KCR’s family, his grandson Himanshu presented silk clothes to the Lord. He also handed over a cheque worth Rs 52.48 lakh to the Executive Officer of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple as a donation for buying one kilo and 16 tolas of gold to be used for gold plating of the temple’s vimana gopuram.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the development of the Yadadri temple with the Ministers and officials and directed them to take necessary measures to ensure the constructions related to the temple complex are magnificent.

According to an official release, Rao instructed the Finance Department to release Rs.43 crore for the development of Yadadri immediately and said the Revenue Department would hand over 2,157 acres of land to Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority which would manage the lands.

He also suggested that the land be used for temple needs, the Police department, fire station, health, transportation, parking and ancillary services related to the development of Yadadri. Also, he ordered the officials to allocate houses for Yadadri temple priests and the staff in the same land.

The Chief Minister ordered the development of Nrisimha Abhayaranyam’ ( thick forest) on 100 acres. He further said a magnificent ‘kalyana mandapam’ (marriage hall) in the name of Ammavaru’ would be constructed on 50 acres.

Ministers Jagadeesh Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP D Damodar Rao, MLAs including Gongidi Sunitha, P Sekhar Reddy, Ch Lingaiah, Sudhir Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) chairman Kishan Rao and Temple executive officer Geetha Reddy were present on the occasion.

TRS To Get A Jet For KCR

Meanwhile, Rao is expected to make an announcement about the party’s decision to buy a 12-seater jet for him on October 5, on the occasion of Dasar, the day when he is likely to announce the launch of the BRS.

The party is also likely to place the order for the jet on October 5. As per party sources, purchasing the flight will lessen the burden of booking a charted flight for Rao during his travel across the country to campaign after launching the national party BRS.

It was reliably learnt that the jet would be purchased using donations from the party cadre. “Though the party has funds of about Rs.900 crores, the TRS bigwigs decided to purchase the chartered flight from the donations collected from the party cadre,” sources said.

Sources also said that Rao will chair a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislative Party (TRSLP) on October 5, to pass a resolution on the national party.

“Though four names were under consideration for the national party, the TRS chief has been showing interest in two names such –Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi(BRS) and the Bharatiya Rythu Samithi (BRS),” sources said.

