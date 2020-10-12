Landslide Victory for Telangana CM's Daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Nizamabad MLC Bypoll

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha registered a landslide victory in the Nizamabad MLC bypoll on Monday.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha who is also Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, got 728 votes out of 823 votes. Laxminarayana from the BJP got 56 votes while Vaddepally Subhash Reddy of Congress got 29 votes and 10 were declared invalid.

TRS initially had only 505 votes in the local bodies, but after Kavitha's contested for the seat a huge number of BJP and Congress voters voted for TRS.

The bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency was held on Friday.

The counting of votes was held in six rounds but the result was clear from the very first round. Out of 600 votes in the first round, Kavita received 531 votes. Kalvakuntla Kavitha reached Nizamabad and thanked the party workers.