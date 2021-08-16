Telangana CM Launches Dalit Bandhu Scheme; Every Dalit Family to Get Rs 10 lakh

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that every Dalit family in the State is eligible for the Dalit Bandhu scheme and will get Rs 10 lakh. Speaking at a public meeting after launching the Sakit Bandhu scheme in Shalapally of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar District, KCR said, “There are no restrictions for it. Every family will get Rs 10 lakh even though they are government employees."

“We are giving Rytu Bandhu to them, then why not Dalit Bandhu and the no need to pay a single rupee back to the government or bank. It’s a 100 per cent subsidy scheme," he said.

Existing welfare schemes like pensions, ration cards will be continued even after giving Dalit Bandhu, he said.

He told that the government is implementing Dalit Bandhu in the Huzurabad segment as a pilot project. Every Dalit family in the segment will get an amount and the scheme will be implemented across the State in a phased manner.

“We have chosen Shalapally since the Rytu Bandhu started here and it is a very successful programme. Now, there are about 17 lakh Dalit families are there in the State. We are ready to spend about Rs 1.80 lakh crore for them. We will allocate Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore in every budget and will complete it in 3 to 4 years. The poorest of the poor will be benefitted first. I am requesting government employees, retired people and the rich people in Dalits to take the benefit in the last," the CM said.

KCR appealed to the people to make use of the scheme and utilise it for self-development. “Beneficiaries can choose their own business according to their knowledge and experience. If they want help, the district collector will assist you. Save the money which you earn from your business. Make Rs 20 lakh in a year with this Rs 10 lakh," Rao said.

Further, KCR also said that they will set up a protection fund deducting Rs 10,000 from every beneficiary and the government will add the same amount to it. It will help the Dalits who are in financial trouble.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister slams the Opposition parties and said, “The parties who never thought about the development of Dalits are now criticising the government. We are committed to the all-around development of the poor people."

He also stated that their fight is behind the formation of Telangana and they know how they want to see the State. “We have taken up successful schemes Rytu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, old-age pension of Rs 2016, 24 hours uninterrupted power, Kaleswaram project, Mission Bhageeratha and many more. We are sure that the Dalit Bandhu too a success," KCR told.

The CM also said that all their welfare schemes are a role model to the country and expected Dalit Bandhu will be implemented the entire world.

The Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, government officials along with the Chief Secretary participated in the launching programme.

KCR presented the cheques to about 15 beneficiaries in the meeting.

