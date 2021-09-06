Telangana CM Meets Gadkari, Discusses Water Row With Shekhawat

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, in his visit to the national capital after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, called on central ministers and discussed roads development and water disputes with its neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, besides seeking funds.

The chief minister called on Union Surface and Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari and later in the evening met Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

He urged Gadkari to release the rest of the funds to transform about 1138 km roads to be developed as national highways out of 3306 km roads agreed. The CM urged the Centre to release adequate funds, over the Rs 250 crore it released so far, to complete the rest of the road works.

KCR informed that the Centre agreed to develop about 3306 km roads and developed about 2168 km so far, he said and asked for release of the funds and take up works. He asked to see that regional ring road, four main highways be developed on a priority basis.

He also sought nod for Hyderabad-Kalwakurty national highway to be developed as a four-lane highway, and a six-lane road from LB Nagar to Vijayawada among others.

In the evening KCR appealed to Shekhawat to sort out the water row amicably with Andhra Pradesh, which is constructing illegal projects and drawing waters against state interests.

The meeting with the union ministers gets significance as the state needs more roads and infrastructure in naxals-infested areas.

He apprised Shekhawat on the water dispute with AP government and asked him for his support to protect Telangana’s water interests.

The meeting with Shekhawat has come at a crucial time as the National Green Tribunal slammed the AP government for violations on projects after an official visit by Krishna Board.

Along with state finance commission deputy chairman B Vinod Kumar, MPs and leaders, Irrigation Special chief secretary Rajat Kumar, ENC Muralidhar were present.

KCR exuded confidence that the Centre will initiate measures to prevent the AP Government from violations at Krishna basin and stop illegal construction of the irrigation projects.

According to sources, the CM reportedly got a positive response from the Central ministers. It may be said here that KCR asked Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, for their support for state development.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to allot some land towards construction of Telangana official building in Delhi.

KCR, on Sept 2, laid a foundation for TRS party office Telangana Bhavan at Vasanth Vihar near metro station in the national capital.

