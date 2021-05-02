Telangana CM Sacks Minister Etela Rajender Over Land Grabbing Charges

Telangana Minister Etela Rajender on Sunday was stripped of his portfolio over land grabbing allegations a day after the Medak district administration submitted its report confirming the charges. The Minister was sacked and dropped from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet.

“On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Governor has dropped Etala Rajender from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The Chief Minister had ordered the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance to conduct inquiries into the allegations of land grabbing by Etala in Achampeta, Hakimpet Villages of ​​Medak district.

Under the supervision of Medak Collector A. Harish and the Vigilance department, it was found that Rajender’s firm Jamuna Hatcheries which is into poultry business grabbed about 66.01 acres of land the government had allocated to the poor.

The report also revealed that Jamuna Hatcheries laid the road on public land and had felled trees violating the Forest Conservation Act and Walta Act. The report also states that the constructions were against the Nala Act on agricultural land.

KCR was expecting Rajender’s voluntary resignation till the last moment, according to reports. However, it was only after the minister refused to resign that the Chief Minister and the Governor discussed on sacking him.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister chief minister has taken away the state’s Medical, Health and Family welfare portfolio from Etela Rajender.

