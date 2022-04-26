Telangana CM to Address 21st TRS Foundation Day; Likely to Unveil National Agenda

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will on Wednesday address party workers and members on the 21st foundation day here and is likely to unveil its national agenda. The occasion is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. During the day-long celebrations at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model, and achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

As per the schedule, the TRS supremo will kickstart the celebrations by hoisting the party’s flag around 10.30 am, followed by delivery of a welcome address and introduction of 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation. The resolution will be debated and passed in the plenary meeting, which will also seek the people’s support for the continued growth of Telangana based on welfare programmes for all communities.

The TRS government has launched more than three dozen-odd welfare schemes in the last seven years. Some popular welfare schemes are: Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Dharani, Kanti Velugu, Mission KCR Kit, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, Arogya Lakshmi, Asara pensions, Housing for the poor, sheep distribution,T-fiber and WE Hub Women Entrepreneurs Hub. Telangana, which saw frequent power cuts, low agriculture production, lack of drinking water, and general sense of desperation among the people before the statehood is said to have made rapid strides in the last seven years. The number of districts have also been increased from 10 to 31 to simplify governance.

The meeting assumes significance with the CM making a swift move to play a key role in the national politics and forge an anti-BJP front before 2024 general elections. TRS has already roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, to help the party in coming polls.

The party is likely to make announcements on its foundation day, keeping in mind the polls scheduled next year. About 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the celebrations. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLC, chairpersons of various Corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others are invited for the meeting.

