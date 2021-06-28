Telangana CM Unveils 26-feet Statue of PV Narsimha Rao, Urges Centre to Award Bharat Ratna to Former PM

After unveiling a 26-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao and releasing nine different books besides inaugurating a PV Marg at Hussain Sagar area, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the Centre to accord a Bharat Ratna to the leader.

On the last day of year-long birth centenary celebrations conducted in the state, the government conducted the finale on a grand note at the PV Gnana Bhumi here. The Governor and the chief minister unveiled the statue and PV Marg by pressing a button on the occasion.

Announcing the setting-up of a PV seat or Peetham at Kakatiya University in Warangal, KCR recalled PV’s selfless services.

PV Centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman and MP K Keshava Rao, MLC Vani Devi, PV Rajeshwar Rao, Ministers Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Mahamood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, were among the officials who attended the event.

The CM said PV had donated his 800 acres land for the poor and proved his determination and vouched for financial reforms which put India on a growth trajectory.

Stating that PV was an intellect who successfully ran the minority government for five years, KCR said Manmohan Singh used to praise PV several times for his plan and giving liberty to push for speedy economic growth.

The chief minister praised PV as a multi-faceted personality, known for financial, land reforms who pushed the nation to the next level.

Our Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution seeking the Centre to accord him a Bharat Ratna, he said.

Later, Governor Tamilisai said she was fortunate to unveil the statue of PV Narsimha Rao. She said the Necklace Road had been renamed as PV Marg, and that’.

