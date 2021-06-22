T'gana CM Visits Adopted Vasalamarri Village, Hosts Lunch & Announces Funds for Development

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said his adopted Vasalamarri village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district will be developed as a role model to others. He made the announcement while hosting lunch for all 2,600 people residents of this village.

Rao, who reached Vasalamarri village in a helicopter, went around the venue and personally interacted with the villagers. He was also seen serving food to women sitting next to him.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, announced Rs 25 lakh as special fund for each of 421 gram panchayats, Rs 1 crore for Bhuvanagiri municipality and Rs 50 lakh each for five other municipalities in the district.

During a public meeting, the Chief Minister described the village as his “family" and instructed the District collector to collect details of all families residing in the village and resolve the issued they face if any.

He further announced that a village committee and farmers committee will be formed in the village for its speedy development. A community hall, health, education, power and water supply facilities will also be improved.

The village will get everything what it deserves, the Chief Minister asserted, adding that the officials concerned will prepare an action plan in this regard. “We will monitor the same and an IAS officer to be appointed as a special officer," he added.

The village has to become ideal to others in development like Ankapur village which set a record, he said.

