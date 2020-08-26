Telangana CM's Party Steps up Bharat Ratna Demand for Late PM PV Narasimha Rao

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has amplified its chorus of demanding Bharat Ratna posthumously for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

In continuation of the year-long centenary celebrations of the late PM by the Telangana government, former MP K Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi led the tributes. In her address, Kavitha spoke about how Rao's aura inspired a league of political leaders, including late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who shared a close relationship with him.

The panel, which also included Rao’s daughter Vani Dayakar Rao, also passed a resolution demanding the highest civilian award for him.

"PV Narasimha Rao took over as the Prime Minister at a time when the country was facing a massive crisis. He steered India's growth story and empowered every single citizen of the nation. It's time that we honour his legacy," said Kavitha.

On June 28, which marked the centenary birth anniversary of Rao, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao kickstarted year-long mega celebrations to honour his contributions. KCR honoured Rao by calling him Telangana’s "muddu bidda"- the proud son of Telangana’s soil who went on to become the first prime minister from a southern state.

Apart from the Bharat Ratna demand, KCR has requested the Centre to rename the University of Hyderabad after Rao. He has also sought that life-sized bronze statues of the late PM be installed in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Vangara, his hometown Warangal, and outside the Telangana Bhawan in Delhi.