LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana Congress Boycotts MLC Election, Alleges 'Purchase' of MLAs by TRS

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy filed his nomination in the MLC election as the party feels it is in a position to win the seat with the support of two TDP members.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 11, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana Congress Boycotts MLC Election, Alleges 'Purchase' of MLAs by TRS
Seen here is the Congress flag. (Representative photo)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana on Monday declared that it would boycott the MLC election scheduled for Tuesday, and accused the ruling TRS of poaching four of its MLAs and a TDP legislator.

In the election to fill five vacancies in the Council, the TRS has fielded four nominees, leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.

The Congress and TRS have been engaged in a war of words on the issue of MLAs moving to the ruling party.

“We are boycotting elections because of unconstitutional behaviour of the TRS and its chief. Respecting the traditions of the legislature system we supported ruling party at the time of elections of assembly speaker and Dy Speaker. By knowing their strength, the TRS put up a fifth candidate. It clearly indicates they are purchasing our MLAs,” said TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He was referring to the announcement of Congress MLAs — Rega Kantha Rao, Atram Sakku, Chirumarti Lingaiah and Haripriya Naik — and a TDP MLA (Sandra Venkata Veeraiah) to join TRS in the interest of development of their constituencies.

Responding to Reddy's comments that the TRS 'purchased' its MLAs, the TRS had referred to instances of public representatives joining Congress from other parties and asked if that too was a "purchase".

Party sources told News18 that if the Congress loses the MLC elections, it will have a demoralising effect on the cadre which will reflect badly in the parliament elections. Thus, the sources added, the party plans to boycott MLC elections instead of facing a defeat.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Guduru Narayana Reddy filed his nomination in the MLC election as the party feels it is in a position to win the seat with the support of two TDP members.



| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram