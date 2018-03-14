Telangana Congress Likely to Resign En Masse Over Govt’s ‘Dictatorial’ Attitude

The Telangana Congress is considering mass resignations of all MLA's and MLC's as a mark of protest against the "dictatorial" attitude of the ruling TRS government.Two Congress MLA's were expelled and 16 other MLA & MLC were suspended for entire budget session following their protests in the well of the House during the Governor's address. Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud’s eye was also injured in the protest.Condemning the decision of the Speaker, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned, "The Speaker did not act on disqualification petitions of MLAs who unconstitutionally defected to ruling TRS for almost four years. But he took less than 24 hours to take a decision against Congress legislators."Accusing Swamy Goud of faking injury, Telangana Congress leaders are sitting on 48 hour hunger strike in protest. "The entire drama was scripted by KCR who wanted to prevent the main opposition from participating in discussions on TRS Government's last budget. Why there is no video footage of headphone actually hitting Swamy Goud,” Reddy asked."KCR Government has failed to fulfill any of its promises including 12% reservation for Muslims and STs, double bed room houses for poor, 3 acres of land for Dalits and did not solve problems being faced by farmers, jobless youth, students and other sections. The Chief Minister is afraid that the Congress legislators would expose his government's failures during the session", Uttam added.​