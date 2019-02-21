English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Congress Opts Against Grand Alliance, Wants to Contest on All 17 Seats
A senior leader of the TDP, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, admitted that a section of the Congress was not in favour of the alliance but 'some important leaders' of the grand old party wanted it to continue.
File photo of senior Congress leader RC Khuntia. (Image: Youtube)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Congress has decided to contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the polls due by May, a key party functionary said on Thursday.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia said a recommendation to this effect was sent to the party's central leadership for approval.
The Congress had struck a seat-sharing deal with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) for the state Assembly polls held in December 7 last year and the four parties had contested the election under the banner of "Prajakutami" (People's Front).
Asked if the Congress would reach out to the TDP, CPI and TJS for support in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Khuntia said, "We are talking to them. We have good relations (with them) and (we will) appeal to all parties to support us."
The TJS, meanwhile, confirmed that the Congress had approached it for support in the Lok Sabha election.
"They (Congress) requested us to support them in the parliamentary election. Our state committee will take a final decision (on the request)," TJS president M Kodandaram said.
The "Prajakutami", which had taken on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state Assembly polls, came a cropper with the Congress winning 19 seats and the TDP two in the 119-member House. The CPI and the TJS had drawn a blank.
Kodandaram expressed hope that the alliance would continue in the Lok Sabha polls as well.
"I would say the form may change but in some form or other, understanding and alliance may continue," he said.
A senior leader of the TDP, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, admitted that a section of the Congress was not in favour of the alliance but "some important leaders" of the grand old party wanted it to continue.
TDP sources said a final call on what needed to be done by the party during the polls in Telangana would be taken by Naidu, who was in touch with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had forged the Bahujan Left Front with several parties for the Assembly polls, has reached out to the CPI for an understanding for the parliamentary election, sources said.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia said a recommendation to this effect was sent to the party's central leadership for approval.
The Congress had struck a seat-sharing deal with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) for the state Assembly polls held in December 7 last year and the four parties had contested the election under the banner of "Prajakutami" (People's Front).
Asked if the Congress would reach out to the TDP, CPI and TJS for support in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Khuntia said, "We are talking to them. We have good relations (with them) and (we will) appeal to all parties to support us."
The TJS, meanwhile, confirmed that the Congress had approached it for support in the Lok Sabha election.
"They (Congress) requested us to support them in the parliamentary election. Our state committee will take a final decision (on the request)," TJS president M Kodandaram said.
The "Prajakutami", which had taken on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state Assembly polls, came a cropper with the Congress winning 19 seats and the TDP two in the 119-member House. The CPI and the TJS had drawn a blank.
Kodandaram expressed hope that the alliance would continue in the Lok Sabha polls as well.
"I would say the form may change but in some form or other, understanding and alliance may continue," he said.
A senior leader of the TDP, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, admitted that a section of the Congress was not in favour of the alliance but "some important leaders" of the grand old party wanted it to continue.
TDP sources said a final call on what needed to be done by the party during the polls in Telangana would be taken by Naidu, who was in touch with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had forged the Bahujan Left Front with several parties for the Assembly polls, has reached out to the CPI for an understanding for the parliamentary election, sources said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- Netflix Ranks X Men, Calls Wolverine Overrated and Fans Lose Their Cool
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results