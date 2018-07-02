English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana Congress Slams KCR Govt for Failing to Give 12% Quota to Muslims
The Congress leaders, along with hundreds of activists, signed a postcard, requesting KCR to fulfill the promise of 12% Muslim reservation.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.(PTI file photo)
Hyderabad: Accusing the TRS government of cheating the Muslim community, the Telangana Congress party organised a massive rally on Monday asking the K Chadrashekhar Rao government to fulfil its major electoral promise of giving 12% reservation in jobs and education to Muslims.
The Congress leaders, along with hundreds of activists, signed a postcard, requesting KCR to fulfill the promise of 12% Muslim reservation.
"What happened to the tsunami that you threatened to bring if the Centre rejected the 12% Muslim quota? Why you did not hold any protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi?" asked TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.
"KCR had promised to implement 12% Muslim quota within four months after coming to power. Today, the TRS government completed 49 months in power and there are no signs of it keeping its promise. TRS should not seek votes from Muslims if the 12% quota is not implemented," he added.
Stepping up the ante, Congress has launched a scathing attack on the KCR-led government in Telangana.
On the other hand, Congress has announced a series of promises for the farmers in the state. In a big announcement, Congress has promised Rs 2 lakh loan waiver in a single installment, if elected to power.
Congress has also promised to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for major agricultural crops and crop insurance scheme to compensate farmers for losses with one acre of land.
"TRS has failed miserably. The KCR government has not even done minimum governance. Students and youth are disappointed due to unemployment. Farmers are in distress. Dalits, tribals, Muslims everyone feels cheated. In the upcoming elections, people will give a befitting reply to the TRS," Uttam Reddy said.
After the Karnataka victory boost, Congress is now confident of winning in Telangana.
According to the party’s latest survey, Congress will be winning 70 seats to get majority.
Alleging a secret tie-up between TRS and BJP, the Congress reiterated that voting for the TRS would be like voting for BJP.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
