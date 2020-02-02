Telangana Criticises Centre Over Ignoring Appeals for National Status to Largest Tribal Gathering

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Telangana V Srinivas on Sunday criticised the BJP-led Centre for not granting national status to the biennial Tribal festival of Sammakka and Sarakka Jathara in Medaram.

Considered the Kumbhamela of Telangana, the Medaram jathara is the biggest tribal festival in Asia to be held between February 5 and 8. It will witness about one and half crores devotees flock the tiny village, most of them tribal from four district and states from across the country.

“But, despite the scale of the mega event, the Centre has ignored repeated appeals for national status to this ancient tribal festival by Telangana government,” he told the media, along with Tourism Secretary, B Venkatesham and others.

The services launched on Sunday would ferry attendees from Begumpet Airport to Medaram jathara. A to-and-fro package of Rs 1.8 lakh for six persons persons a trip in addition to GST was announced. An additional Rs 3000 will be charged to see nearby areas through aerial view.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to visit the Medaram site on February 7 and offer special prayers.

Sources have told News18, the government has spent Rs 75 crore towards necessary arrangements and facilities.

Endowment Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rather have reviewed arrangements for the famous festival.

