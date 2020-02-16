Telangana to Pass Anti-CAA Resolution in Upcoming Assembly Session, Urges Centre to Abrogate It

New Delhi: The Telangana government will pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming state assembly session. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Rao last month had said the state would soon pass a resolution against the legislation. Doing it would make it the sixth state to do so, after Kerala, Punjab, Rajastha, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Telangana cabinet has appealed to the BJP-led central government to not discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship, said a statement released after the meeting.

"It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law," it said. "The cabinet further requested the central government to take measures to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which will lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and thereby jeopardising secularism envisaged in the Constitution. Cabinet decided to pass the resolution to this effect in the state assembly the way Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal states did."

The Narendra Modi government is facing protests nationwide over the CAA, which aims to give persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh citizenship but excludes Muslims.

Telangana's decision to move a resolution against the legislation came on the day when Modi ruled out any rethink on it, asserting that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps despite pressure from all sides.

"Be it the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the CAA, the country waited for decisions on these for years," Modi told a public meeting in Varanasi during a daylong visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

Modi's tough talk assumes significance in view of protests against the CAA in various parts of the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.