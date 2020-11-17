EC Releases Greater Hyderabad Election Schedule, Polling on Dec 1 and Results on Dec 4

The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The Election Commissioner, C Parthasarathy announcing the details of of the elections in Hyderabad said that the receipts of nominations will be take from November 18 to November 20 and the nominations will be examined on November 21.

The last date for withdrawing the nominations is on November 24 and the polling is scheduled for December 1 and re-polling in required centers will be held on December 3. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 4.

"The tenure of the present governing body of GHMC will end in February 2021 and the newly elected body will come to force by the time," the Election Commissioner added. The elections will be held as per the 2016 reservation.

Parthasarathy added that the GHMC elections will be conducted on a ballot paper since some objections were raised against the Electronic Voting Machines.

The SEC said that 55,000 personnel have been made deployed for polling and the candidates can spend Rs 5 lakh for the elections. The polling will take place in 9248 polling stations. The state EC identified 257 polling stations as critical, 1,004 highly sensitive and 1439 sensitive.

The contesting candidates of SC, ST and BC have to pay Rs 2500 as election deposit and Rs 5,000 for other candidates. "The Nominations can also be made online. This time we made all the arrangements to increase the polling percentage. We are coordinating with the police and other departments to conduct elections smoothly,” Parthasarathy said.

In this election, the Mayor of GHMC is reserved for Woman (General) and out of 150 corporators, the reservations include- ST - 2 (General 1, Woman 1), SC - 10 (General 5, Women 5), BC - 50 (General 25, Women 25), General Woman 44 and General 44.

According to the voter list, there are 74,04,286 votes in the GHMC limits, of which 38,56, 770 are male, 35,46,847 are female and 669 are other voters.

Mylardev Pally is the biggest division with 79,290 votes and Rama Chandra Puram with 27,948 votes.

However, all the political parties taking the elections as a challenge and putting all the efforts to win the elections.