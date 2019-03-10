LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Telangana Election Dates: All 17 Lok Sabha Seats to go to Polls on April 11

The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Telangana Election Dates: All 17 Lok Sabha Seats to go to Polls on April 11
An EVM. (Image for representational purposes only)
The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announced a seven phase poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019. The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on April 11 in all 17 seats.

Telangana will witness the Lok Sabha election just months after the ruling TRS won the assembly polls with a massive margin.

The defection-hit Congress party will go alone in the upcoming parliamentary election in Telangana and contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats. This comes after the experiment of a grand alliance under the Maha Kootami failed in the assembly polls.

The party, which had won just 19 out of 119 assembly seats in Telangana, is desperate to win at least half a dozen MP seats in the Lok Sabha elections to retain its identity in the state. Its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won only two.

The BJP may have a greater challenge to face in the state, where it won only one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2014. In the assembly elections, the BJP’s number came down to just one from the five seats it won in the previous election.

Key leaders across parties in the state are, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, Kavitha and Harish Rao from TRS; S Jayapal Reddy, actor Vijayashanti and Renuka Chowdary from Congress; Asaduddin Owaisi of MIM.
