Telangana Election Result Latest Updates: Bouyed by Exit Polls 2019, KCR in the Hunt for Bargaining Chip
Buoyed by its landslide victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and with opposition parties looking demoralised, the TRS and KCR had a clear edge in these elections.
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI)
Telangana Election Result: The state was formed after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and going by the trend set in then, it is likely that K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will continue to dominate the Lok Sabha election results today as well. A strong showing will put KCR in the kingmaker role, a position he has been vying for against his rival and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He has been trying to cobble up an anti-BJP, anti-Congress ‘federal front’, but has so far received lukewarm response from Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin.
According to exit polls, a ‘pink sweep’ in Telangana is very likely. A survey by News18-IPSOS gave the party 12-14 of the 17 seats. Both the Congress and the BJP will possibly win one to three seats each, with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expected to win one.
Deserted by its MLAs, the Congress struggled to put up a strong fight against TRS while the the BJP's prospects always looked remote in the state. The Telugu Desam Party chose not to contest the Lok Sabha election here after the party’s dismal showing in the Telangana assembly elections.
In the snap assembly elections last year, KCR had won a massive mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, riding on the goodwill generated by the welfare scheme launched by him in the last four-and-half years. The Congress, despite cobbling up a four-party front, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was relegated to a distant second position with 21 seats.
Going strictly by the assembly segments won by the TRS in December, it stands a good chance in 15 Lok Sabha seats. In comparison, the Congress won 21 assembly seats, which would add up to one Lok Sabha seat.
In the 2014 election results, the TRS had bagged 11 seats while the Congress won two and the TDP, the YSR Congress, the BJP and the MIM got one each.
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Renuka Chowdary carried the party's hopes in Khammam, while state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy faced a tough battle in Nalgonda.
The CPI and CPI-M, which fought Assembly elections as a part of different alliances, had joined hands to field candidates in their former strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam.
In Nizamabad, KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who sought re-election for a second consecutive term, was locked in a keen battle against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress and D. Aravind of the BJP. Around 200 farmers also entered the fray in this constituency to highlight their hardships.
The BJP replaced its lone outgoing MP and senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya with G. Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad, a seat which was held by either Congress or BJP in the past. While Congress has fielded its former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav's son Sai Kiran Yadav is the TRS candidate.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
