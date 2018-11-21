English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Elections: TDP Manifesto Eyes KCR's Home, to Turn It into Hospital
The TDP is contesting the Telangana polls as part of a grand alliance of four parties.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party led by Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana.
The manifesto apart from promising a slew of welfare programmes for the people of Telangana, also promises to turn Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s palatial residence into a government hospital. The official residence of the Telangana CM was built at a cost of Rs 38 crore in 2016. The palatial complex boasts of features such as bulletproof bedrooms and bathrooms and also houses the Chief Minister’s office in the same complex. The building was designed by award-winning architect Hafeez Contractor. The building design cues have been inspired by the Falaknuma Palace.
The TDP and Telangana Rashtra Samiti headed by KCR were locked in a bitter feud after the division of Andhra Pradesh with both leaders accusing each other of causing financial setbacks to their respective states.
The TDP also promises an ‘unemployment compensation’ of Rs 3,000 to all eligible unemployed youth in the state. The manifesto also lists out sops like waiver of Rs 2 lakh worth farm loans for farmers across the state and recruitment for 1 lakh jobs in the government sector within the first year of being voted to power. Government jobs for kin of those who sacrificed their lives during the division of Andhra Pradesh for a separate Telangana have also been promised in the manifesto.
Taking a cue from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the manifesto promises to provide subsidised food at Rs 5 in ‘Anna Cantens’. Free laptops for intermediate-level students, free bicycles for students between classes VIII-XII, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh for facilitating marriages of girls from poor families, and hikes in pensions for widows and the differently-abled have also been promised.
The TDP is contesting the Telangana Assembly Polls on December 7, as part of a grand alliance or ‘Praja Kutami’ consisting of the TDP, Congress, Telanagana Jana Samithi and CPI.
