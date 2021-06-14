Telangana Finance Min Claims Congress Sold 88,500 Acres of Land Between 2004-2014

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday hit out at Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for “politicising" the land sale matter and claimed that the Congress government had sold 88,500 acre of land in undivided Andhra Pradesh during its tenure between 2004 and 2014.

“When the Congress was in power from 2004 to 2014 in Andhra Pradesh, it sold about 88,500 acres land in Hyderabad. What is wrong if the TRS government sells the land for development," he asked while addressing a presser.

“When I raised the land issue in the assembly, Congress leader Vikramarka and others kept quite. The lands were sold by then YSR, Roshaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy governments," he added.

Calling it a “common phenomenon" in all the states, the minister further explained that the Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao-led government has planned to get money for welfare and development of the state by selling off unused lands.

The state Finance Minister also slammed Congress leader Vikramarka for stating that the party will recover the lands sold by the TRS government once back in power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here