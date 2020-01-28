Telangana FM Meets Finance Commission Chairperson Seeking Rs 24,000 Crore in Funds

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday again appealed to the Centre to provide Rs 24,000 crore in financial assistance to its flagship programmes. While Rs 19,000 crore is earmarked for Mission Bhagiratha, the remaining is for Mission Kakatiya.

Despite the 14th Finance Commission's previous recommendations, the Centre has not released the funds so far.

State Finance Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Tuesday called on the chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh, in Delhi and submitted a memorandum calling for financial aid and to also increase allocation of funds for other developmental programmes in the state.

Telangana can get additional loans of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore by raising its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit by 0.5% from the Centre.

Rao urged the commission to ensure that Rs 19,000 crore is offered to the Mission Bhagiratha, adding that the state spends massive funds for water supply to rural pockets, for welfare and irrigation systems.

Rao also handed over to Singh a letter by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking release of the tax arrears, and funds for flagship programmes and development.

The meeting comes days after KCR criticised the BJP-led central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the state will soon pass a resolution against it.

