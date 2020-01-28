Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Telangana FM Meets Finance Commission Chairperson Seeking Rs 24,000 Crore in Funds

Thanneeru Harish Rao urged the commission to ensure that Rs 19,000 crore is offered to the Mission Bhagiratha, adding that the state spends massive funds for water supply to rural pockets, for welfare and irrigation systems.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:January 28, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana FM Meets Finance Commission Chairperson Seeking Rs 24,000 Crore in Funds
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the state council.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday again appealed to the Centre to provide Rs 24,000 crore in financial assistance to its flagship programmes. While Rs 19,000 crore is earmarked for Mission Bhagiratha, the remaining is for Mission Kakatiya.

Despite the 14th Finance Commission's previous recommendations, the Centre has not released the funds so far.

State Finance Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Tuesday called on the chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh, in Delhi and submitted a memorandum calling for financial aid and to also increase allocation of funds for other developmental programmes in the state.

Telangana can get additional loans of Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore by raising its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit by 0.5% from the Centre.

Rao urged the commission to ensure that Rs 19,000 crore is offered to the Mission Bhagiratha, adding that the state spends massive funds for water supply to rural pockets, for welfare and irrigation systems.

Rao also handed over to Singh a letter by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking release of the tax arrears, and funds for flagship programmes and development.

The meeting comes days after KCR criticised the BJP-led central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the state will soon pass a resolution against it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram