Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Telangana Gears Up for Municipal Elections After High Court Green Signal

The state government sought to complete the municipal election process by August 15 but it could not move forward as petitions were filed in the HC on reservation and separation of wards.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 22, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Gears Up for Municipal Elections After High Court Green Signal
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the state council.

Hyderabad: A day after the Huzurnagar by-election, Telangana is now gearing up for municipal elections after the high court gave the green signal for municipal elections. The court dismissed all petitions filed against the polls in the state and made it clear that the court will not interfere with the election process.

The state government sought to complete the municipal election process by August 15 but it could not move forward as petitions were filed in the HC on reservation and separation of wards.

There are 128 municipalities and 13 municipal corporations in the state. Tenure of Greater Hyderabad, Greater Warangal and Greater Khammam is not yet completed. Elections will be held in only 10 corporations.

Meanwhile, in 128 municipalities, the tenure of Siddipet and Achchampet municipalities has not been completed. Five municipalities are unable to hold elections due to local issues. Elections will be held in 121 municipalities.

Further, the government will finalise the reservations of the municipalities as soon as possible and the state election commission will issue the notification.

Sources in the government say the ruling party is enthusiastic to face municipal elections and the process is likely to finish by the end of December.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram