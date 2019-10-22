Telangana Gears Up for Municipal Elections After High Court Green Signal

Hyderabad: A day after the Huzurnagar by-election, Telangana is now gearing up for municipal elections after the high court gave the green signal for municipal elections. The court dismissed all petitions filed against the polls in the state and made it clear that the court will not interfere with the election process.

The state government sought to complete the municipal election process by August 15 but it could not move forward as petitions were filed in the HC on reservation and separation of wards.

There are 128 municipalities and 13 municipal corporations in the state. Tenure of Greater Hyderabad, Greater Warangal and Greater Khammam is not yet completed. Elections will be held in only 10 corporations.

Meanwhile, in 128 municipalities, the tenure of Siddipet and Achchampet municipalities has not been completed. Five municipalities are unable to hold elections due to local issues. Elections will be held in 121 municipalities.

Further, the government will finalise the reservations of the municipalities as soon as possible and the state election commission will issue the notification.

Sources in the government say the ruling party is enthusiastic to face municipal elections and the process is likely to finish by the end of December.

