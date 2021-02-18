Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Sworn-in As Puducherry Lt Governor, See Pics

[caption id="attachment_3446903" align="alignnone" width="1313"]

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge at a function in Raj Nivas.

[caption id="attachment_3446900" align="alignnone" width="1313"]

Tamilisai Soundararajan already holds the position of Telangana Governor.

[caption id="attachment_3446897" align="alignnone" ]

CM V Narayanasamy was also present at the ceremony.

[caption id="attachment_3446921" align="alignnone" ]

Soundararajan has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday.

[caption id="attachment_3446918" align="alignnone" ]

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her.

[caption id="attachment_3446906" align="alignnone" ]

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt Governor.