Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Sworn-in As Puducherry Lt Governor, See Pics

- Last Updated: February 18, 2021, 11:13 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge at a function in Raj Nivas. (ANI Image)[/caption]
Tamilisai Soundararajan already holds the position of Telangana Governor. (ANI Image)[/caption]
CM V Narayanasamy was also present at the ceremony. (ANI Image)[/caption]
Soundararajan has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday. (ANI Image)[/caption]
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her. (ANI Image)[/caption]
This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt Governor. (ANI Image)[/caption]