Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Sworn-in As Puducherry Lt Governor, See Pics
1-MIN READ

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn-in as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge at a function in Raj Nivas. (ANI Image)[/caption]

Tamilisai Soundararajan already holds the position of Telangana Governor. (ANI Image)[/caption]

CM V Narayanasamy was also present at the ceremony. (ANI Image)[/caption]

Soundararajan has been posted as Lt Governor incharge after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday. (ANI Image)[/caption]

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, accompanied by Deputy Speaker M N R Balan and Government whip R K R Anandaraman met her at Raj Nivas and felicitated her. (ANI Image)[/caption]

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt Governor. (ANI Image)[/caption]


