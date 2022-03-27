The Telangana government on Saturday set a fresh deadline of April 2 for the Centre to procure state’s paddy stock, while giving a warning of intensify its movement against the BJP government over the paddy procurement standoff after Ugadi.

State’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took a swipe at the BJP over rising fuel and gas prices after polls in five states. “The Modi government is only supporting the corporate and business honchos by killing the poor by hiking the prices of the fuel and gas after the polls in five states," Telangana minister T Harish Rao said.

The state finance and health minister accused the Centre of resorting to cheating the poor and middle class sections by looting their incomes in the wake of the Corona pandemic. “We have been talking of fuel hike after polls and the Modi government proved it, he asked the Centre to repeal the prices to save the lives of the poor," Rao said.

“Hiking of fuel and gas prices proved and exposed the true colour of the BJP government," Rao said, accusing the party of “suppressing and burden the people by its failure of policies".

He expressed surprise as to why some state BJP leaders, including, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, are failing to talk about state issues with the Centre.

“G Kishan Reddy should ask the Centre to take some positive steps to help the poor and state interests. The BJP government is harsh by denying subsidies and relaxations to the poor," Rao said.

