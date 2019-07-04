Telangana Govt Has Rs 500 Crore for New Secretariat But Not Rs 30 Crore for Ambedkar Statue: BJP Slams KCR
Slamming the TRS government for not appointing a Dalit as the chief minister, Laxman said BJP would take on the anti-Dalit stance of the party and will put pressure for Dalit welfare.
File photo of Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (Image : PTI).
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president K Laxman launched an attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday for failing to construct Ambedkar statue and not allotting lands to Dalits.
"If the KCR government cannot spend Rs 30 crore for Ambedkar statue, from where did it get Rs 500 crores to construct new Secretariat and Assembly," Laxman asked while addressing a protest staged by the party workers here at Ambedkar Bhavan.
With an eye on 2024 polls, the state BJP president continued his tirade against the KCR government and said the party couldn’t fufil the promise made three and half years ago to install a 125 meter Ambedkar statue near NTR Marg and to allot three acres of land to Dalits.
He also said that the decision to build new Secretariat and Assembly will only waste public money. He further said that it was an insult to the Dalit community.
