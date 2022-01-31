Telangana Govt Rakes Up State Issues in Parliament, TRS MPs Boycott President’s Address on Day 1

As part of their plan to mount pressure on the Centre for denying funds and projects to Telangana, TRS MPs on Monday boycotted the first day session of Parliament. As soon as President Ramnath Kovind began his customary speech the TRS MPs staged a protest and boycotted. The dissent of the TRS MPs was in protest against the BJP government at the Centre which, they said, has been denying support to the newly-formed State. For the past seven and half years, there is no support from the Centre, the MPs lamented at the outside of Parliament.

As TRS Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed, the party MPs staged a protest and raised the State issues in the budget session. KCR asked the TRS MPs to protest and mount pressure on the same in Parliament.

The KCR Government has been on toes against the Centre for showing empty hands and not keeping bifurcation promises.

The dissent from the Telangana government was that its demands are being deliberately ignored as the Centre denied funds, several projects.

After a walkout from Parliament, the TRS MPs later displayed placards demanding the Centre to avoid discrimination and partiality. They sought more funds, projects and timely support for more development in the state. Also, the TRS MPs are expected to boycott the Parliament session during its proceedings if adequate funds are not allotted in the budget by the finance minister.

The TRS MPs said that they will protest and mount pressure on the Centre to achieve the demands and rights.

