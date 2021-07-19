Telangana Govt Says Centre Has to Take Call on Krishna River Water Sharing

After the Andhra Pradesh government moved to the Supreme Court and the Centre against the Telangana power generation and irrigation projects, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar on Monday said that the central government has to take a call on the state share of water in the Krishna River.

Rajat Kumar held a meeting with officials concerned and discussed the Gazette notification released by the Centre.

He said that until the Centre gives clarity on Telangana share in Krishna River, it has to offer 405.5 tmc which is half of 811 tmc water that should be given to Telangana.

The notification brought the rivers and projects under the purview of the boards to take a final call with the Central security forces to give waters. This was being objected to by both States.

Rajat Kumar said that a plan of action will be ready on the State share of water.

The engineers, legal experts and officers of the irrigation projects attended the meeting.

Rajat Kumar said that the State government is ready to submit detailed project reports to the Union Jal Shakti Minister on the new projects in the State.

He claimed that Palamur-Ranga Reddy, Dindi, Devadula and other projects are old as the State is following related norms.

Telangana is not violating any irrigation projects norms and will give DPRs of old ones, he clarified.

He directed them to fight the case legally, if necessary to get the water as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“I am going through the Gazette notification on the two Boards issued by the Centre,” he said.

The Centre brought the rivers and projects under the two river boards under its purview through the new notification.

The government is looking into related issues like administrative, technical and legal issues. The government is getting ready to fight at any level for its share and legal issues are looked into.

Rajat Kumar instructed the officers to prepare reports and guidelines and make efforts to get the water despite AP creating problems.

Both the States are opposing the Centre for partisan attitude on the water, boards and distribution.

As the AP government moved the Supreme Court on the controversy, the Telangana government is also ready to fight at any level for water.

