Telangana Govt to Lay Foundation Stone for Mosques, Temple & Church at New Secretariat on Same Day

The Telangana government is set to lay the foundation stone for two mosques, a temple and church inside the new Secretariat complex on the same day.

The decision was arrived at by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao after consultation with state ministers.

According to sources, KCR was told by his state ministers that if construction of only the mosque was to be carried out, followers of other religions could object.

They also told the Chief Minister that construction work of the three places of worship should start at the same time and KCR should attend the ceremony with equal respect for secularism and all religions, sources added.

Leaders of all three religions will likely be invited at the event.

Earlier reports had said that the foundation stone for the construction of the two mosques would be laid later this month. However, the CM had been unaware of the decision.

The proposed date for laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of both the mosques of the Telangana Secretariat has been postponed once again.

Both the mosques and the temple had been demolished between the nights of July 7 and 8 during the demolition of the old buildings for the construction of the new secretariat.

The plans of the temple and church plans are yet to be approved.

The Chief Minister is in favour of starting the construction work of the three places of worship at the same time to avoid giving any party or group a chance to criticize the government.

It is expected that a decision on the construction of places of worship will be taken after the temple and church plan is finalised.

