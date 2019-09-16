Take the pledge to vote

Telangana HC Bars KCR Govt from Demolishing Errum Manzil to Build Assembly Building

The Telangana High Court has directed the government to refrain from demolishing existing Assembly structures and the heritage Errum Manzil.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Telangana HC Bars KCR Govt from Demolishing Errum Manzil to Build Assembly Building
File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Telangana Government, the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the decision of the state cabinet to construct a new assembly building on the premises of heritage Errum Manzil buildings.

The Court heard cases filed against the state government decision to build a new assembly and quashed it.

The High Court has also directed the government to refrain from demolishing existing Assembly structures and the heritage Errum Manzil. Striking down the government decision the court observed that it does not come under the purview of the Act.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was planning to build new Assembly structures with better facilities. The KCR has laid the foundation stone for new assembly complex in June to be built at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

The state government was also planning to spend Rs 400 crore for construction of new secretariat building by demolishing the existing one.

