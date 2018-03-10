Telangana Joint Action Committee Plans Million March Rally Without Police Permission

The stage is set for a possible showdown as the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) headed plans to go ahead with its Million March anniversary rally in Hyderabad on March 10, despite no police permission.Seven years after the Million March rally that shook the state and central governments during the Telangana agitation movement at Tank Bund, another rally is being organised to commemorate the movement in Hyderabad on March 10.Thousands from across districts are expected to participate in the rally.Hyderabad Police, however, has denied permission to the proposed rally citing security concerns.“Mobilising huge crowds in the heart of the city will lead to stampede and chaos affecting public safety and security. In the past, the Million March agitation programme saw vandalism, arson and violence, causing large-scale inconvenience to public,” police said.Police have already taken several TJAC activists and leaders into preventive custody and has shut the Tank Bund for security concerns.The TJAC led by Prof M Kodandaram and other opposition parties have been protesting against “rising problems of the people in the new state of Telangana”. The party has posed questions to the ruling TRS government and CM KCR for their failure in fulfilling promises made during the statehood movement.Interestingly, the rally comes at a time when Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is showing interest in national politics to bring in “qualitative change in the political system”.The Telangana CM is preparing a national agenda of development for the country by citing Telangana as a role model.“The state has achieved several milestones in development, welfare, infrastructure and other such sectors. The Telangana state schemes, innovative programmes have become a role model for the Centre and other states,” KCR had said.Raising questions on the BJP and Congress rule, KCR has given a call for a ‘third front’. “The development of India for the past 70 years has not been on the lines as the people had expected it to be. People do not even have access to safe and pure drinking water,” he said.However, questioning the TRS rule, Prof Kodandaram told CNN-News18, “The Telangana struggle was not merely to achieve a geographical identity, but it was a struggle for fundamental changes in social life for every individual. There is an atmosphere where the government is intolerant and indifferent to a social movement.”CM KCR and social activist Professor M Kodandaram once fought together for the Telangana statehood movement and are now standing against each other as political rivals.