Telangana CM KCR Announces Bihar Visit, Meeting with Nitish Kumar Hours After 'BJP Mukt Bharat' Remark

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, the party announced hours after he called for ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ in an event in Peddapalli on Monday. The meeting is of political significance as it will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Kumar severed ties with the NDA and joined hands with the RJD, reviving the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance.

Rao will depart for Patna from Hyderabad on a special flight from Begumpet with a few key party leaders on Wednesday morning.

He will also meet the families of the Indian soldiers martyred in the Galvan valley along with the Bihar Chief Minister. He will hand over the cheques for Rs 10 lakhs to each family of martyred soldiers on behalf of the Telangana government.

Rao also decided to extend support of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of 12 Bihar workers who died in the fire mishap in a timber depot in Secunderabad in March 2022.

He will then participate in an afternoon lunch program where both the Chief Ministers will discuss national politics.

Earlier in the day while addressing a public meeting in Peddapalli after the inauguration of a collectorate building complex, Rao said, “everyone has to come forward for BJP mukt Bharat. Then only the country will develop.”

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to power propagating the Gujarat model of development is completely ignoring the development.

“I am announcing in Peddapalli, that BJP will not come to power in 2024 elections. It will be sent home. Pro-farmer and an agriculture-friendly government will be formed. We must save our country from communal forces. BJP leaders indulged in huge corruption. Modi is helping his corporate friends and allowing them to loot the banks for lakhs of crores,” he said.

Further, he said he has met the farmer leaders from 26 states and they appreciated the welfare schemes implemented in Telangana. They also asked him to come to national politics he said.

Rao asked the people in the public meeting, “Shall I go to the national politics?” and the people gave loud applause and replied with “Yes”.

Further, he asked that liquor sales has been banned in Gujarat which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and noted more than 70 people have died in the state due to the consumption of adulterated liquor.

“Sri Lanka people are giving slogans of ‘India PM Modi Go Back’ when the Prime Minister awarded contract works to his friends. Is this what Vishwa Guru did for India?” KCR questioned.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here