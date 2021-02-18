Telangana Lawyer Couple’s Murder: TRS Sacks Party Leader and Accused Kunta Srinivas

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has sacked Kunta Srinivas, who is accused of murdering high court advocates, G Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani. TRS Manthani Mandal President Srinivas was named by Vaman Rao in his dying declaration while he was bleeding on the road after being brutally stabbed by professional killers in the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 17.

The brutal murder of Telangana High Court advocates has sent shockwaves across the State with both Congress and BJP clamouring for a CBI probe. Sharpening his attack on Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned why adequate security wasn't provided to the advocate couple despite the Telangana HC directing the State government to do so.

"In his dying declaration, Vaman Rao named TRS Manthani Mandal President Kunta Srinivas. The couple was murdered by TRS sand mafia for raising their voice against the custodial killing of a dalit, Seelam Rangaiah on May 25, 2020. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's silence is deafening and only a CBI inquiry will bring out the truth," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, in a strongly worded letter to Telangana DGP, the BJP has sought the suspension of Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana and ACP for failing to assess the situation as they were prejudiced towards the victims and were acting under pressure from the culprits who are part of the ruling TRS.

"Those fighting against the State government are being silenced like this. Instead of safeguarding people, even a section of police officers too have been conniving with the ruling party in such violent attacks on critics", State BJP President Bandi Sanjay said.

On the investigation front, the Telangana Police has launched a manhunt to nab main accused Kunta Srinivas, who has been at large for over 24 hours now. Ten of his associates have been taken into custody and three high-level teams have been set up to probe into the twin murders.

Preliminary investigation suggests the lawyer couple and the accused were engaged in a bitter war of words over a land dispute. Kunta Srinivas reportedly wanted to build a temple in the village but the couple objected to it alleging it was encroaching on government land. The other accused in this case is Vasanth Rao, an influential local leader hailing from Gunjapadugu village.

Meanwhile, lawyers across the State have hit the streets demanding stringent punishment for the killers.

"We urge the government to enact the Advocate Protection Act immediately to safeguard our community in our fight for justice", G Venkatesham of the Bar Association of the Nampally Criminal Court said.

Complaint Against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Two independent advocates have also lodged a complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly deriding lawyers and indirectly inciting violence against them. In her letter, the complainant cited an incident where a female lawyer was viciously trolled on social media because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had slammed her for allegedly stalling government projects through false cases.

"By publicly shaming advocates, CM KCR has indirectly instigated TRS cadres to indulge in such gruesome acts. The Chief Minister's comments in the past occasion amounts to abetment to conspiracy which led to the murders of Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani," advocate SJ Goud said.

The Telangana High Court has sought a detailed report from the ruling TRS government over the horrific murder. The HC bench led by Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli set March 1 deadline to wrap up the investigation.