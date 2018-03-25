English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telugu Made Compulsory Subject from Classes 1 to 10 in Telangana Schools as Assembly Passes Bill
The Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018 was supported by all parties, including BJP, TDP, AIMIM, and CPI(M).
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed a bill making teaching and learning Telugu compulsory in the state.
The Assembly also passed a bill to provide for selection and appointment of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).
The Act is called the Telangana Police (Selection and Appointment of Director General of Police(Head of Police Force Act), 2018.
The Assembly also passed a bill to provide for selection and appointment of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).
The Act is called the Telangana Police (Selection and Appointment of Director General of Police(Head of Police Force Act), 2018.
