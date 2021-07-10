Telangana Minister Names Chandrababu Instead of KCR in Viral Video, Surprises Netizens

Years after the TDP lost its sheen in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after the state’s bifurcation, several leaders who joined TRS, YCP or other parties continue to name their former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In one such example, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar while launching Palle Pragathi Program at a public meeting in Karim Nagar district on Saturday, referred to his former boss Chandrababu Naidu instead of the present TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The minister tried to correct himself after several leaders at the venue raised objections. Countering his earlier blip, he said that pensioners in Telangana are happy thanks to Chandrababu. He said that KCR is giving pensions to all and now the 57 years old age group will also get the same. In a bid to pacify the situation, he urged people to support KCR’s leadership and the TRS government.

The video, which has gone viral on social has left netizens questioning why the leaders take Chandrababu Name after the TDP vanished from the state. Some also ridiculed him for taking Chandrababu’s name, claiming that he could not come out of TDP’s influence.

Kamalakar took the TDP chief’s name when the party’s Telangana chief, L Ramana, revealed plans to join the TRS fold and sent his resignation letter to Naidu.

The move has surprised many and has emerged as a major topic of debate. Several TDP leaders had joined the ruling TRS after bifurcation for greener political pastures, but instances like these show that they cannot forget Chandrababu’s influence, they opined.

Kamalakar also listed out the welfare schemes and said that the TRS government has been giving pensions to all the elderly persons in the state and spending huge funds.

The state government has taken up Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and Haritha Haram for a clean and green environment and give a facelift to the villages and towns. The state has allocated funds, and a 10-day drive is currently on from July 1 to 10 across all the districts.

All the ministers and MLAs concerned are taking part in the special drive for rural development and a clean and green environment.

