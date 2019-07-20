Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telangana Municipal Act against Constitution, KCR May Use it to Suppress Oppn Leaders: BJP MP

Taking on the TRS leader for promising to give the best administration to the state, the senior BJP leader wondered what was Rao, also known as KCR, doing all these years for the state.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:July 20, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Municipal Act against Constitution, KCR May Use it to Suppress Oppn Leaders: BJP MP
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to suppress the voice of Opposition parties.

Taking on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader for promising to give the best administration to the state, the senior BJP leader wondered what was Rao, also known as KCR, doing all these years.

The chief minister, while introducing the Municipal Act on Friday, promised to do away with all irregularities and illegal constructions in the state. Dattatreya said the new Act was against the spirit of the Constitution and accused KCR of indulging in vendetta politics. He also likened the TRS to a “bubble and a baseless building that may collapse at any point time, along with KCR and his son (KT Rama Rao)”.

“The BJP is a national party and it will strengthen its base here as the youth are joining our party fold voluntarily, as people are tired of the failed policies of the TRS government and looking up to the saffron party as an alternative.

“Rao is belittling other party leaders and will sure face the ire of people for his lopsided policies. The BJP will soon take up a campaign against lapses in the Municipal Act,” Dattatreya said.

He also wondered if the chief minister would order a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the commercial taxes wing and illegal sand transport in the state.

“The government is aware of rampant corruption in municipal, revenue and other departments and failed to check the same. Through the new Act, the government may target Opposition parties in future,” the BJP leader said, while pointing to illegalities in several schemes.

Despite a court order against the same, the TRS government has decided to go ahead with municipal elections and indulged in malpractices as far as voters list and reservations are concerned, Dattatreya said.

“We are going to emerge victorious in the coming polls and will give a tough fight to the TRS in the municipal polls. We will form clusters in 17 parliamentary segments and organise protests on July 30,” he said.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram