Telangana Municipal Act against Constitution, KCR May Use it to Suppress Oppn Leaders: BJP MP

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to suppress the voice of Opposition parties.

Taking on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader for promising to give the best administration to the state, the senior BJP leader wondered what was Rao, also known as KCR, doing all these years.

The chief minister, while introducing the Municipal Act on Friday, promised to do away with all irregularities and illegal constructions in the state. Dattatreya said the new Act was against the spirit of the Constitution and accused KCR of indulging in vendetta politics. He also likened the TRS to a “bubble and a baseless building that may collapse at any point time, along with KCR and his son (KT Rama Rao)”.

“The BJP is a national party and it will strengthen its base here as the youth are joining our party fold voluntarily, as people are tired of the failed policies of the TRS government and looking up to the saffron party as an alternative.

“Rao is belittling other party leaders and will sure face the ire of people for his lopsided policies. The BJP will soon take up a campaign against lapses in the Municipal Act,” Dattatreya said.

He also wondered if the chief minister would order a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the commercial taxes wing and illegal sand transport in the state.

“The government is aware of rampant corruption in municipal, revenue and other departments and failed to check the same. Through the new Act, the government may target Opposition parties in future,” the BJP leader said, while pointing to illegalities in several schemes.

Despite a court order against the same, the TRS government has decided to go ahead with municipal elections and indulged in malpractices as far as voters list and reservations are concerned, Dattatreya said.

“We are going to emerge victorious in the coming polls and will give a tough fight to the TRS in the municipal polls. We will form clusters in 17 parliamentary segments and organise protests on July 30,” he said.