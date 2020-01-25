Telangana Municipal Election Results LIVE: Fate of 129 Candidates to be Sealed as Counting Begins

Event Highlights Re-polling in 3 Booths

The polling for the local body polls were held on Wednesday with 70.26 per cent voter turnout. The elections were held for 2,971 wards after councillors to 80 wards and corporators for three divisions have been elected unopposed, the Telangana State Election Commission said. There were about 12,900 candidates in the fray.

Facial Recognition Used During Voting | In a first-of-its-kind step in the country, the commission used a facial recognition app during the voting process in a bid to counter impersonation of voters. Ten polling stations in Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district were selected for the pilot project. Jan 25, 2020 8:22 am (IST) Re-Polling in 3 Booths | The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday had ordered re-polling in three booths in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Fresh polls in the three booths were on Friday along with the municipal polls of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. Jan 25, 2020 8:07 am (IST) The results of the Lok Sabha elections may also play a decisive role in today's outcome in the Telangana Muncipal poll results. While the rest of the country was swept by a 'Modi wave' in the 2019 general election, the TRS held its foot and registered a decent performance by winning 11 of the total 19 seats. However, the TRS did suffer an unexpected setback in the form of TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 's daughter K Kavitha failing to retain her Nizamabad seat. The BJP, too, made surprise gains in the Lok Sabha polls, securing four seats in Telangana. Jan 25, 2020 8:01 am (IST) In the assembly elections that were held in December 2018, the TRS dominated the polls and bagged 46.87 per cent of votes and 88 seats. The Congress got 28.43 per cent of votes and won 19 seats while the BJP got only 6.98 per cent of votes and confined itself to one seat. The AIMIM got 2.71 per cent of votes and won 7 seats. Jan 25, 2020 7:56 am (IST) TRS Factor | Ahead of the results, there is much buzz and anticipation about whether the TRS, which has won every election on a record level since the formation of Telangana, will continue its winning streak in the municipal polls too. In the local body elections last year, the TRS created a national record by winning all 32 Zilla Parishad seats. When the polls took place for 537 ZP territory constituencies, the TRS won 448 (83.42 per cent). The Congress got only 75 seats (13.9 per cent) while the BJP got only 8 (0.14 per cent). Jan 25, 2020 7:46 am (IST) In 120 municipalities there are total 2,727 wards, of this 80 wards became unanimous and the rest 2,647 went for the polls. In nine municipal corporations, there are 325 wards of which only one ward became unanimous and elections held for the remaining 324. Jan 25, 2020 7:45 am (IST) It's TRS vs the Rest | While the TRS, which has been on a winning streak in previous polls, is confident of registering another victory, opposition parties like the Congress and the BJP on the other hand, are saying the results will be a reverse of their earlier performance. Leaders from the national parties Congress and BJP are declaring that there are keen contests at several places and they will undermine the dominance of the TRS. Jan 25, 2020 7:40 am (IST) Counting Begins at 8am | The state election and municipal officials have made all the arrangements for counting of votes, which will begin at 8am.The State Election Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy said that the final results will be out by Saturday evening. Reddy also said that lottery system will be used to decide the municipal chairmen and mayor in an indirect election if there was a tie in the number of votes polled for two people.

Representative image of votes being counted by officials. (Photo: PTI)



A total of 50,000 personnel were deployed for fair and peaceful conduct of elections. Special arrangements were made in districts affected by left-wing extremism, the authorities said. Barring a few stray incidents, voting went off peacefully, officials said.



The polling began at 7 am and ended at 5 pm. The officials said those who stood in queues were allowed to cast their votes even after the scheduled time of closure. "The municipal elections went off peacefully today except a few stray incidents," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender said in a press release.



Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Niranjan Reddy and Telangana Congress chief and Lok Sabha member Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padamvathi were among the prominent leaders who cast their votes in their respective urban bodies.



"It is unfortunate that the ruling party resorted to misuse of power during these elections. They tried to win the elections with money power. We feel that this is not good for democracy," the Congress leader told reporters after casting his vote.



The elections were held for 2,971 wards after councillors to 80 wards and corporators for three divisions have been elected unopposed, the Telangana State Election Commission said.



There were about 12,900 candidates in the fray. A total of 50,000 personnel were deployed for fair and peaceful conduct of elections. Special arrangements were made in districts affected by left-wing extremism, the authorities said. As per the statistics provided by the commission, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.



In a first-of-its-kind step in the country, the commission used a facial recognition app on Wednesday in a bid to counter impersonation of voters. Ten polling stations in Kompally Municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district were selected for the pilot project.



The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party submitted a memorandum to the SEC urging it not to use the app as it would allegedly invade the privacy of the voters. There were 7,961 polling stations with 45,000 staff overseeing the poll process.



The state police said it took all measures for maintaining law and order during the polling. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Minister K T Rama Rao exuded confidence about his party winning a lion's share of wards and divisions. Both Congress and BJP, which failed to put up a good show in the rural local bodies elections held last year, were keen to prove their strength this time.



TRS General Secretary P Rajeshwar Reddy said after the polls that the people of Telangana would continue to show their faith in the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government and elect a majority of the party candidates in the municipal elections.



Telangana BJP president K Laxman in a press conference alleged that the ruling party misused its power and "tempted" voters. He alleged that the government machinery also became a "muted spectator" to "poll violations" by the TRS party. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results will be declared on January 27.

