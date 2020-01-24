Telangana Municipal Elections 2020: Fate of 129 Candidates to be Decided Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Fate of 129 candidates in the Telangana Urban Local Body polls, held on January 22, will be known on Saturday.

The state election and municipal officials have made all the arrangements for counting of votes, which will begin at 8am.

The State Election Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy said that the final results will be out by Saturday evening.

Reddy also said that lottery system will be used to decide the municipal chairmen and mayor in an indirect election if there was a tie in the number of votes polled for two people.

The average voter turnout for the local body polls was 71 per cent. The voter turnout in 9 corporations was 58.83 per cent and in municipalities, it was 74.40 per cent.

Reddy suggested the political parties to submit form A and B to the election officials for indirect selection of mayors, chairmen and chairpersons for the Urban Local Bodies.

Dr TK Sridevi, the director of municipal administration in Telangana said that Local MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be ex-officio members for the parties.

She also said that the whips can exercise their franchise to select mayors and chairpersons.

