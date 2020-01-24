Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Telangana Municipal Elections 2020: Fate of 129 Candidates to be Decided Tomorrow

The State Election Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy said that the final results for the Telangana municipal elections will be out by Saturday evening.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Municipal Elections 2020: Fate of 129 Candidates to be Decided Tomorrow
Image for representation. (Image : PTI)

Hyderabad: Fate of 129 candidates in the Telangana Urban Local Body polls, held on January 22, will be known on Saturday.

The state election and municipal officials have made all the arrangements for counting of votes, which will begin at 8am.

The State Election Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy said that the final results will be out by Saturday evening.

Reddy also said that lottery system will be used to decide the municipal chairmen and mayor in an indirect election if there was a tie in the number of votes polled for two people.

.

The average voter turnout for the local body polls was 71 per cent. The voter turnout in 9 corporations was 58.83 per cent and in municipalities, it was 74.40 per cent.

Reddy suggested the political parties to submit form A and B to the election officials for indirect selection of mayors, chairmen and chairpersons for the Urban Local Bodies.

Dr TK Sridevi, the director of municipal administration in Telangana said that Local MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be ex-officio members for the parties.

She also said that the whips can exercise their franchise to select mayors and chairpersons.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram